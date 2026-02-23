Unexploded artillery shell discovered in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unexploded military shell was discovered in Sumqayıt, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Inshaatchilar Street, outside the Sumgayit Aluminum Plant, where a 130 mm rifled artillery shell was found by the roadside, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Authorities were immediately notified, and specialists were dispatched to secure the area and safely handle the ordnance. The shell has since been handed over to the relevant authorities.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News.Az