UNICEF assists Azerbaijan in improving pre-school education

The Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan is taking measures to improve the quality of teaching in the pre-school training groups, Fineko/abc.az reports.

The Ministry reports that the program of improvement of teaching is implemented with the financial support of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), within the monitoring was conducted in the Ujar, Sabirabad, Zagatala, Astara, Lenkoranka and Gakh regions of Azerbaijan.

"Seminars for teachers of pre-school training groups were organized in the above-mentioned regions. The seminars held between March and June were attended by 59 people," the MoE said in a statement.

