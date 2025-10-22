UniCredit beats profit forecasts with record Q3 earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s banking giant UniCredit has reported record third-quarter profits, beating analyst expectations thanks to strong fee income and cost-cutting efforts.

The bank’s net profit rose 4.7% to €2.6 billion ($3 billion), easily topping Bloomberg’s consensus forecast of €2.4 billion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Over the first nine months of 2025, UniCredit’s profits jumped nearly 13% to €8.7 billion.

“We are on track to deliver our best year ever,” said CEO Andrea Orcel, reaffirming the bank’s 2025 net profit target of €10.5 billion and a longer-term goal of exceeding €11 billion by 2027.

UniCredit said its recent strategic initiatives will continue to boost recurring earnings and capital generation into 2026 and 2027.

The lender made headlines last year when it quietly built a 9% stake in German rival Commerzbank, a move that sparked political unease in Berlin. Orcel has since confirmed plans to raise the stake to around 30% by the end of 2025 — a threshold that could trigger a mandatory takeover offer under German law.

Despite the record profits, UniCredit shares slipped 2.3% in early Wednesday trading, tracking a broader 0.8% decline on the Milan stock exchange.

News.Az