Unidentified drone crashes in Minsk after being shot down by Belarusian forces

An unidentified drone after being down in Minsk, Belarus, on July 29, 2025. (Belarusian Defense Ministry/Telegram)

An unidentified drone was intercepted over the Belarusian capital early Tuesday and crashed into a residential area, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

Belarusian air defense forces detected the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) around 2:00 a.m. local time and neutralized it using electronic warfare systems, officials said. The drone crashed roughly 30 minutes later, at 2:33 a.m., in northwestern Minsk, striking an apartment building before hitting a parked car and exploding, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No injuries were reported.

Local independent outlet Zerkalo cited eyewitnesses who described a buzzing sound, followed by a powerful explosion and falling debris. Videos shared online captured the blast’s aftermath.

Residents reported that police arrived about 20 minutes later, securing the site and removing debris. Photos released by the Defense Ministry show drone fragments, but authorities have not disclosed its type, origin, or whether it was armed.

In response to the incident, the Belarusian military announced additional airspace security measures are now in place.

This is the first time such a drone incident has been detailed in the capital since the country began reporting aerial incursions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Belarusian forces confirmed in September 2024 that a drone had been shot down over its territory for the first time. Since then, multiple similar events have been documented, mostly near the borders with Ukraine and NATO states.

Just one day earlier, on July 28, Lithuanian officials reported that an unidentified drone crossed into Lithuanian airspace, likely originating from Belarus. The back-to-back incidents have renewed concerns about airspace security and drone warfare across Eastern Europe.

Belarus, ruled by longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko since 1994, remains a close military and political ally of Moscow. The Lukashenko regime allowed Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian soil during the early stages of the invasion in 2022.

