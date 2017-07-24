University entry examination results on 1st and 4th specialty groups announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Examination Center (SEC) has announced the results of the university entry examinations on the 1st and 4th specialty groups which were held on July 22.

The SEC told APA that those who took part in the examination can view the results and the graphic description of their answer sheet on the SEC website, and can also learn their results by sending their work code to 7727 via a cell phone.

1,366 of the 27,962 people who had applied for participation did not take part in the examination. 13 others were expelled from the examination rooms for breaching the rules and had their results annulled.

Two applicants on the 1st specialty group (gradients of Turkish lyceum of Turkish Dayanat Foundation) and one applicant on the 4th specialty group (gradient of the full secondary school No. 5, Khirdalan, Baku) have answered all the questions correctly in the exam and gained the best result – 700 points.

The entrance exam will be rescheduled for July 27 for those applicants who participated in the exam in Azerbaijan Cooperation University on July 22 and were evacuated because of the fire that broke out outside of the main building. “Admission tickets” for these applicants will be placed on the State Examination Center’s website on July 25.

News.Az

