Unofficial meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was held
An unofficial meeting has been held between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.
