US and Russia set to release joint statement after talks on Black Sea ceasefire
The U.S. and Russia are expected to release a joint statement on Tuesday morning following discussions in Saudi Arabia, aimed at securing a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. 

The statement is scheduled to be out at 4 a.m. in Washington, D.C., and 11 a.m. in Moscow, two of the sources said. 

While the details of the statement were not immediately clear, reports shared with the Trump administration from the U.S. technical team in Riyadh seemed optimistic, the sources said. 

Ukrainian officials have also been briefed, one of the sources said. 

A previous deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, which Russia exited in 2023, had allowed for maritime shipping in the Black Sea, allowing both countries to export grain.


