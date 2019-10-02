US and UK ambassadors host reception celebrating Contract of Century anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador Litzenberger of the United States and Ambassador Sharp of the United Kingdom hosted a joint reception on October 1st at Ambassador Litzenberger’s res

They met to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century, together with SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, BP Regional President Gary Jones, industry representatives, energy experts, members of the diplomatic corps, and officials of the Government of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s energy exports continue to make important contributions to global and European energy security, contributions which the United States highly values.

As Ambassador Litzenberger told the guests, “Azerbaijan is more than just an exporter of energy. Azerbaijan is also an exporter of stability, making a strategic contribution to the energy security of Georgia, Turkey, and the European Union. A strong, sovereign, and independent Azerbaijan is an anchor of stability in the region.” While looking back in history at this key step in our energy sector partnership, the United States also looks forward to continuing collaboration with Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and companies and experts from many other countries to utilize a new generation of technologies and services to propel Caspian Sea energy exports to its next achievements.

