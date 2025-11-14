US approves first Taiwan arms sale under Trump, valued at $330 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has approved the potential sale of fighter jet parts to Taiwan worth $330 million, the Pentagon announced late Thursday, marking the first arms-related transaction with the island since President Donald Trump took office in January.

According to the Pentagon, the package includes parts and equipment for Taiwan’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, C-130 transport aircraft, and other military platforms. The Defense Department said the sale would strengthen Taiwan’s ability to counter “current and future threats” by maintaining the operational readiness of its air forces, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Washington maintains formal diplomatic ties with Beijing but keeps unofficial relations with Taipei and remains Taiwan’s most important security partner. U.S. law obliges the American government to supply Taiwan with defensive military equipment.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry welcomed the decision, saying it expects the sale to take effect within a month. The ministry emphasized that the support will enhance fighter readiness, reinforce air defenses, and improve the island’s ability to respond to China’s growing “gray-zone” pressure tactics — maneuvers that involve near-daily military activity around Taiwan without crossing into open conflict.

China frequently sends fighter jets, drones, and naval vessels into the waters and airspace around Taiwan, actions Taipei views as attempts to exhaust its defenses and intimidate the population. Beijing claims the self-governed island as its own territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under control. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claims, insisting that only its people can decide the island’s future.

The arms sale announcement comes shortly after Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea last month in an attempt to advance trade negotiations. Ahead of the meeting, there were concerns in Taiwan that Trump might compromise the island’s interests to secure concessions from Beijing. Trump has since said that Xi assured him China would not invade Taiwan during his presidency.

