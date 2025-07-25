US approves potential $4.67 billion surface-to-air missile sale to Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has given the green light for a possible arms deal with Egypt, involving the sale of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated logistical and program support. The Pentagon announced the approval on Thursday, stating the estimated value of the deal stands at $4.67 billion.

According to a statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the proposed sale aligns with Washington’s foreign policy and national security goals by reinforcing the defense capabilities of a key non-NATO ally in the Middle East. The DSCA emphasized that the move is intended to enhance Egypt’s role as a stabilizing force in the region, both politically and economically, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RTX Corporation, based in Massachusetts, will be the primary contractor for the defense systems. The agency also confirmed that it has formally submitted the required certification to the US Congress, notifying lawmakers of the potential transaction.

The decision to proceed with the deal highlights Washington's continued strategic defense cooperation with Cairo, amid ongoing regional tensions and security challenges in the Middle East.

News.Az