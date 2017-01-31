US co-chair: Late December events 'underscored importance of Karabakh talks'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We continue to urge the sides to strictly adhere to the cease fire."

The fighting and tragic loss of life in late December once again underscored the importance of negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Minsk Group US Co-Chair Richard Hoagland told Armenian News-news.am, APA reported.

“We continue to urge the sides to strictly adhere to the cease fire and take any steps to reduce tensions along the Line of Contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” the diplomat said.

“The fighting and tragic loss of life in late December once again underscored the importance of negotiations and working towards a settlement that can bring lasting peace to the region,” Hoagland added.

News.Az

News.Az