US continues to support peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

The US continues to support peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on November 16, News.az reports.

"We continue to support peace talks to resolve the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We would encourage the two parties to engage in those talks whether they are here, whether they're somewhere else, and that will continue to be our policy," he said.

News.Az