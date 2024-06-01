US diplomat reveals number of Azerbaijani students attending US universities

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 900 Azerbaijani students are attending US higher education institutions, the US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara has told journalists, News.az reports.

"This is 25 percent more than in 2022, and 60 percent more than after the end of the pandemic. This is really inspiring for us. This is the highest figure we have seen in the last decade. I think this shows the interest of Azerbaijanis in studying in the US, as well as in the quality of education.We have many projects in Azerbaijan through our aid agencies. Students have ample opportunities to continue their education in the US at a higher level. The US offers many opportunities," he said.Guevara also mentioned that there are more than 5,000 universities and colleges in the US in small and large cities that offer all kinds of educational opportunities."That's why I think one of the opportunities that the US offers is quality education in any field, which I think makes us attractive to Azerbaijani students," he added.It should be noted that the EducationUSA alumni exhibition was organized for high school and university students and their parents interested in studying in the United States. The exhibition was organized jointly by the US Embassy in Baku and the American Council for International Education.The EducationUSA alumni exhibition offers great opportunities for people interested in studying in the US. The exhibition features exchange programs from the US Embassy and more than 35 US universities. The embassy's consular service also informed the participants about student visas.

News.Az