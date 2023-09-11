US does not recognize so-called "presidential elections" in Garabagh: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States does not recognize the so-called "presidential elections" held in Garabagh, Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesman, said at a briefing on Monday, News.Az reports.

"As we have said in the past, we do not recognize Garabagh as an "independent" and "sovereign state" and therefore we do not recognize the "results" of those so-called "presidential elections" that were announced over the last few days," he said.

Miller stated that the US will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue.

News.Az