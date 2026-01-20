US Embassy honors January 20 victims in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy has expressed condolences on the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

In a post on its X account, the embassy stated:

"Today, we join the people of Azerbaijan in honoring the brave Azerbaijanis who sacrificed their lives defending their country against Soviet repression on January 20, 1990 and offer our condolences to their families as they remember their loved ones on this solemn day."

