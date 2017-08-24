US Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates FC Qarabag

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijani football club Qarabag for reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time ever.

“Great job! The US Embassy wishes you the very best of luck in upcoming games,” the embassy wrote on his Facebook account.



FC Qarabag has opened a new page in the history of Azerbaijani football, reaching the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.



In the UEFA Champions League play-offs for the first time, Qarabag FC was able to defeat a more experienced team.



Although Qarabag lost to København in return match (2:1) due to the victory in Baku with a score 1: 0 the team has qualified to the group stage.

News.Az

News.Az