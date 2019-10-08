US Embassy in Azerbaijan issues Fraud Alert on the 2021 Diversity Visa Program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan warns Diversity Visa (DV) Program participants about the significant increase in fraudulent e-mails and letters sent to applicants for the DV Program this time of year, APA reports citing the Embassy.

Authors of these fraudulent e-mails and letters present themselves as representatives of the US government in order to convince DV Lottery applicants to send them money.

Furthermore, local visa vendors may contact you to request you provide them with your personal information to enter the DV Program. These organizations do not have your best interests in mind. The U.S. Embassy does not work with or support any local self-titled “Greencard” organizations.

You can submit your application for FREE only through the official State Department's website: http://www.dvlottery.state.gov

News.Az

