US encourages Azerbaijan, Armenia to return to peace talks - State Department

The US would encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to peace talks to discuss and ultimately come to a resolution of remaining issues, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 2, News.az reports.

Talking about the situation in Karabakh, Miller said the US welcomes the UN mission in the region. Azerbaijan has made assurances that the rights and securities of ethnic Armenians in Garabagh would be protected.

News.Az