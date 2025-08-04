U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff expected to visit Russia on August 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Russia on August 6, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, including those based in the United States.

“This is to be expected on Wednesday,” one source told the agency. Another confirmed, “According to the plan, August 6,” News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The visit follows recent remarks by President Donald Trump, who previously indicated that Witkoff could travel to Russia on Wednesday or Thursday of this week.

Details regarding the purpose or agenda of the trip have not yet been disclosed.

News.Az