US, Mexico discuss joint measures against drug cartels

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente held a phone call on Sunday to discuss cooperation against drug trafficking, according to official statements from both countries.

The US State Department said the two diplomats discussed “the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narcoterrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons.” Rubio also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to countering narcoterrorism and called for “tangible results,” News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the call, adding that it was held to follow up on the Border Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Program. It stressed that cooperation would take place under principles of sovereignty, mutual trust, shared responsibility, and “collaboration without subordination.”

The diplomatic engagement came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that Mexico sought to strengthen communication with Washington, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the United States would conduct cross-border strikes on cartel targets.

Sheinbaum said she had instructed de la Fuente to intensify dialogue with the US, noting that a bilateral working group was already in place.

Earlier this month, Trump said Mexico was “next in line” for operations against cartels after a US military raid in Venezuela resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3. He claimed cartels held significant power in Mexico and accused Sheinbaum of failing to contain them.

News.Az