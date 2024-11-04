+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States must come to terms with the impossibility of Ukraine winning the confrontation with Russia. Washington was called upon to accept this fact in the Foreign Affairs magazine, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

“Instead of clinging to the unrealistic idea of ​​victory, Washington should come to terms with the grim reality of the war and come to terms with a more likely outcome,” the author of the article is convinced, adding that the current policy has proven to be unsuccessful and costly, and the conflict is not developing according to Western forecasts. He stated that Kyiv’s allies should take an unpleasant step for them and push it to negotiate with Moscow.Earlier, The Hill stated that if Donald Trump becomes US president, he will be able to present an ultimatum to both Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, thereby putting an end to the Ukrainian conflict.

News.Az