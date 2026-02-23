U.S. orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate from embassy in Beirut

U.S. orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate from embassy in Beirut

The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. personnel to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"The Department of State has ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from U.S. Embassy Beirut," the State Department said in a statement, giving no reasons News.az reports, citing ABC News.

"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said the statement.

