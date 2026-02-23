Yandex metrika counter

U.S. orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate from embassy in Beirut

  • World
  • Share
U.S. orders non-emergency personnel to evacuate from embassy in Beirut
Source: BBC

The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. personnel to evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

"The Department of State has ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from U.S. Embassy Beirut," the State Department said in a statement, giving no reasons News.az reports, citing ABC News.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," said the statement.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      