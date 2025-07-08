U.S. Secretary of State hopes for swift peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a press briefing at the White House alongside President Donald Trump has commented on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

Rubio stated that the United States hopes a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be reached soon.

“We prevented and ended the war between India and Pakistan. We facilitated a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, as well as ended a 12-day war through a U.S.-led operation. We are the only country in the world capable of achieving such outcomes. I hope a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed soon,” Rubio emphasized.

