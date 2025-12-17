US Senate unveils bill to sanction Russian oil trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill in the Senate that would impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in purchasing or facilitating the import of Russian oil and petroleum products, according to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna said the legislation — titled the Decreasing Russian Oil Profits Act of 2025 — was introduced by Republican senators Dave McCormick and Josh Hawley, alongside Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She noted that the bill’s sponsors stressed that revenues from Russian oil sales continue to finance Moscow’s war against Ukraine, warning that countries, companies, and financial intermediaries involved in such trade could face serious consequences, including loss of access to the US financial system.

According to Stefanishyna, the bill establishes a legal framework to significantly increase pressure on Russia’s oil revenues. If adopted, US President Donald Trump would be required to impose sanctions within 90 days on individuals and entities involved in importing Russian oil.

The list of sanctioned parties would be prepared by the US Treasury Secretary, in coordination with the Secretary of State, she added.

Stefanishyna said the initiative once again demonstrates strong bipartisan support in Washington for expanding economic pressure on Russia.

The proposed legislation follows a series of recent sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector. In early November, the United States imposed restrictions on major Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft, prompting concerns among EU states hosting Lukoil refineries.

Ukraine has also stepped up its own measures. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said Kyiv had sanctioned nearly 700 tankers linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which is used to bypass international oil restrictions.

On December 15, the European Council imposed additional sanctions on nine individuals and entities connected to the operation of the shadow fleet. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Russian oil prices have fallen to their lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, amid tighter Western sanctions and weaker global prices.

News.Az