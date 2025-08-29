U.S. State Department releases documents from historic Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States, together with the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan, has released the finalized documents from President Trump’s historic August 8 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan—a meeting aimed at ushering in a new era of peace in the South Caucasus region, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

According to the U.S. Department of State, these documents include the Joint Declaration by the President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia on the outcomes of their meeting in Washington, D.C., United States of America, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to develop a Charter on Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the memorandums of understanding signed with Armenia.

The documents related to Azerbaijan is available at the following links.

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2025JointDeclaration.AzerbaijanArmenia.pdf

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/2025MOUAzerbaijan.pdf

News.Az