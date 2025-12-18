US strikes kill 4 in Pacific amid Venezuela tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States military killed four people in its latest drone attack on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, officials said on Wednesday, as tensions with Venezuela escalate.

The strike, part of the Trump administration’s “Southern Spear” operation, targeted “four male narco-terrorists,” according to US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). The agency did not provide evidence linking the vessel to drug trafficking, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Since September, nearly 100 people have been killed in US attacks on 26 vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean. The operations coincide with a US naval blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers, which Caracas condemned as a threat to its national resources.

Regional leaders and the United Nations have expressed concern over the escalating US-Venezuela tensions, warning of a potential conflict in Latin America.

