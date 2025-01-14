US to abandon Ukraine if it does not change its position within 100 days - (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States may abandon Ukraine if it does not change its position on peace talks within 100 days, British military analyst Alexander Mercuris said on his YouTube channel, News.az reports.

"If the Ukrainians do not radically change their position within 100 days, <...> the Americans will say that they have done everything they could and will step back," he said.The analyst recalled that President-elect Donald Trump sent a letter to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in 2024. The Republican urged him to start thinking about starting peace talks, as well as giving up the territories taken under Russian control.In January, the United States announced the latest aid package for Ukraine from the administration of current President Joe Biden. As part of it, Kyiv will receive equipment and ammunition worth a total of $500 million. In particular, the package will include air defense missiles and equipment for F-16 fighters.

