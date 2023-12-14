US welcomes Türkiye's productive role in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

US welcomes Türkiye's productive role in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on December 14.

"In all the conversations between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that is a topic is a part of the conversation. That is something that they regularly discuss when they either get together in person or when they talk on the phone. We welcome Türkiye playing a productive role in resolving this conflict. We agree with what the foreign minister said that peace is possible and we would support direct talks between the two parties to achieve that," he said.

