US will continue to push for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

The US will continue to push for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 26, News.az reports.

"I think that it is in the interests of the two parties, it is interest in the region, and it is in the interest of the broader world that those two parties reach a peace agreement, and we will continue to push it," he said.

News.Az