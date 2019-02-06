USCIS Athens office's jurisdiction to cover immigration matters in Azerbaijan as well

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Moscow field office of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be closed permanently at the end of March, the USCIS said in a statement circulated here on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Due to a significant decrease in workload, USCIS will permanently close its field office in Moscow, Russia, on March 29, 2019. The last day the office will be open to the public and accepting applications is Feb. 28, 2019," said the USCIS, a component of the US Department of Homeland Security.

"The USCIS field office in Athens, Greece, will assume jurisdiction over immigration matters in the Russian Federation, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan," it said.

"The U.S. Embassy in Moscow will assume responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by USCIS to individuals residing in Russia. The USCIS Refugee Affairs Division will assume primary responsibility for adjudicating refugee cases presented for the interview in the region," it added.

News.Az

News.Az