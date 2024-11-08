Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan strengthen ties in tourism
Uzbekistan's largest tour operator Asialuxe Travel together with Uzbekistan Airways organized a large-scale workshop in Baku, gathering more than 120 travel agents from all over the country, News.Az reports.
The workshop presented the latest travel programs developed for travelers to Uzbekistan, as well as demonstrated the tour booking system. The participants learned about unique cultural, historical, and natural attractions, as well as new offers specially adapted for the Azerbaijani market.
The workshop's primary goal was to organize information tours to Uzbekistan and Türkiye in collaboration with Azerbaijani agents. This will give representatives of the tourism industry from Azerbaijan an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the potential and uniqueness of the routes offered by these destinations.
Azerbaijan has become a priority market for attracting tourists to Uzbekistan, along with Russia, the Persian Gulf countries, Europe, and China. Asialuxe Travel actively strengthens partnerships, creating new programs and offers in an effort to expand the geography of travel.
