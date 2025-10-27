Uzbekistan may involve Italy’s Ansaldo Energia in first nuclear power plant project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan is in talks with Italy’s Ansaldo Energia to join its first nuclear power plant project as a technical consultant, potentially supporting construction oversight, safety frameworks, and nuclear waste management.

Uzbekistan is considering involving Italy’s Ansaldo Energia Holding in the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP), the country’s Agency for Atomic Energy (Uzatom) announced, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

During a meeting on October 20, Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjayev and representatives from Ansaldo Energia and its nuclear subsidiary Ansaldo Nucleare discussed expanding cooperation on the landmark project. Talks focused on technological integration, adapting Italian systems to Uzbekistan’s climatic conditions, and enhancing project efficiency.

Officials also explored the possibility of engaging Ansaldo Energia as a technical consultant to oversee implementation and optimize auxiliary systems. Additionally, discussions covered potential collaboration on radioactive waste management, including the use of Ansaldo’s proprietary spent fuel technologies.

The Italian side expressed interest in assisting Uzbekistan in developing its regulatory and licensing framework for nuclear energy and launching joint research and training programs to strengthen local expertise in nuclear engineering.

In May, Uzatom and Ansaldo Energia signed a memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Ansaldo Energia is one of Europe’s leading power engineering firms, specializing in the design, production, and maintenance of gas and steam turbines, generators, and power systems. Through its subsidiary Ansaldo Nucleare, the company is involved in every stage of the nuclear energy cycle — from NPP design and construction to decommissioning and radioactive waste management.

News.Az