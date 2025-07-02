Uzbekistan's president arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Uzbekistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

