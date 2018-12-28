+ ↺ − 16 px

Former ranking security official—and former head of security of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan—Vachagan Ghazaryan will remain under arrest., news.am r

The Criminal Court of Appeal dismissed the complaint of Vachagan Ghazaryan's lawyer Armen Harutyunyan and upheld the decision of the court of the first instance.

Until May 17, Vachagan Ghazaryan served as First Deputy Director of the State Protection Service; while in office, he was in charge of the security of then President Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25, Ghazaryan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) and placed under arrest. Two days later, he was charged with illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28.

He was detained for two months.

But by the decision of the Court of Appeal, Vachagan Ghazaryan was released on July 27, on a 1bn-dram (approx. $2,100,000) bail.

News.Az

News.Az