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Mayar Sherif has solidified her place as a true trailblazer for African tennis, breaking historic barriers for Egyptian athletes on the WTA Tour.28 May 2026-21:54
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Global pop icons BTS have completely sold out all four dates of their ARIRANG World Tour stop at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, spanning May 23 through May 28, 2026.25 May 2026-11:36
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held delegation-level talks with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella during his visit to Italy.20 May 2026-13:13
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday for the final leg of his five-nation tour, where he was warmly received by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The visit includes high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Italy.20 May 2026-11:47
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In September 2019, a 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu shocked the sports world by defeating Serena Williams to capture the US Open title. It was a historic triumph that earned her $3.9 million and positioned her as the next dominant force in women’s tennis.19 May 2026-14:02
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Double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is set to begin his bid for a rare cycling achievement at the start of the 2026 Giro d’Italia 2026, which this year launches from Bulgaria before concluding in Rome.08 May 2026-12:51
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A 20-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A, has admitted in a court in Wiener Neustadt to planning a suicide attack during Taylor Swift’s 2024 "Eras Tour" in Vienna.28 Apr 2026-15:28
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The transition of elite golfers to the LIV Golf circuit has sparked intense debate regarding whether the tour’s limited fields and high-money format have eroded the competitive edge required for Major championships.27 Apr 2026-12:13
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will embark on a three-leg regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at what Tehran describes as securing a lasting end to US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.24 Apr 2026-17:48
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