Various combat elements carried out during Azerbaijan-Turkey joint drills

The joint tactical exercises started on May 1 in accordance with an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries.

Various combat elements have been carried out in the conditions of mutual consistency during the next stage of joint exercises of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told APA.



The aim of the exercises, which will continue until May 5, is to improve coordination of actions through the exchange of experience between the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces, as well as to achieve interoperability of the two countries’ military units through improving the readiness and capabilities of the units to conduct operations.



The joint exercises involve armored vehicles, mortars, military and transport helicopters, as well as air defense units and anti-aircraft missile units.



