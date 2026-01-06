Venezuela detains 14 media workers during Caracas events

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than a dozen media workers were briefly detained in Venezuela’s capital Caracas on Monday while covering major political events, the country’s national press association said.

According to the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), 14 journalists and media staff were detained during a march in support of ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the swearing-in of Venezuela’s new legislature. All were later released, though one foreign journalist was deported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

SNTP said 11 of those detained were working with international media outlets, while one was employed by a national outlet.

Venezuela’s information ministry and Ministry of Communications did not respond to requests for comment. International media organizations including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and CNN also did not immediately comment.

The detentions came amid heightened political tensions following the U.S. military’s detention of Maduro over the weekend. On Monday, the former leader pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

News.Az