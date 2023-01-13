Vertical-landing Bayraktar DIHA drone completes flight test at 8,000 ft

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish-made Bayraktar vertical-landing unmanned aerial vehicles (DIHA) have successfully completed 8,000 feet operational altitude flight test, drone maker Baykar announced on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Leading Turkish defense company Baykar shared footage on Twitter showing the Bayraktar DIHA rising straight up into the air, soaring above the clouds, and vertically descending back down.

The Bayraktar DIHA is a mini-tactical UAV-class aircraft capable of functioning in reconnaissance and intelligence missions.

The drone features automatic cruise, autonomous take-off, autonomous landing, and semi-autonomous cruise flight capabilities.

With a communication range of up to 150 kilometers (about 93 miles), the Bayraktar DIHA's low-fuel-consumption gasoline engine offers a long flight duration.

