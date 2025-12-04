Veteran Indian producer AVM Saravanan dies aged 86

+ ↺ − 16 px

Legendary Indian film producer Saravanan Surya Mani, widely known as AVM Saravanan or M. Saravanan, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

He died at the age of 86, just one day after his birthday, and his death is attributed to age-related health complications.

Saravanan was a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry and was best known for his work with AVM Productions and AVM Studios, both established by his father. His contributions played a significant role in shaping Kollywood cinema over several decades.

Saravanan was considered to be one of the pillars of Tamil cinema, and his death marks the end of an era. The producer was born on December 3, 1939, and had celebrated his birthday just a day before his death, says his team.

His mortal remains will be placed for public homage will 3:30 PM on Thursday on the 3rd floor of AVM Studios. Fans, family and industry members are expected to pay their last respects.

Since news broke, numerous fans took to social media to mourn his death. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin went to the studios to meet the family.

AVM Saravanan was the son of producer AV Meiyappan, considered one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema. AVM Studios and Studios were founded by him in 1945 and are one of India’s oldest film studios. The production house has delivered numerous iconic films over the years, including Naanum Oru Penn, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Sivaji: The Boss, Vettaikaran, Minsara Kanavu, Leader, and Ayan. Saravanan’s son, MS Guhan, is also a producer. Saravanan once served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.

News.Az