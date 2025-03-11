Victims urge maximum sentence for Ruben Vardanyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other grave offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on Tuesday with victims testifying against the defendant, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Victim Sayyad Alakbarli stated that he had learned about Ruben Vardanyan through the media and recounted sustaining injuries after stepping on a landmine brought from Armenia and planted in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory. He noted that the incident occurred in August 2023 in the Khojaly district during agricultural work.

Other victims, including Jalal Guliyev, Ravan Aghazade, Nariman Abishli, Elbrus Azimli, Elmaddin Aghayev, Faig Azizov, Sakhavat Ismayil, Ismayil Huseynov, and Ibrahim Hamidli, testified that they had sustained injuries while performing military duties in the Kalbajar district.

Each of the victims demanded the maximum sentence for the defendant.

The trial is set to continue on March 18.

News.Az