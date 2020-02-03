Visa innovations in Europe - Schengen visa cost for Azerbaijani citizens stays unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Visa Code of the European Union came into force on 2 February.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the foreign media that in accordance with the new rules, from now on, more permits will be issued to those who want to go to Europe. According to the innovation, the cost of a Schengen visa has also remained stable.

So, for travelers from Russia, Georgia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Armenia, Albania, Ukraine, Moldova and Azerbaijan, the cost of a Schengen visa will not change, and the payment of the consular fee will be 35 euros. While the service fee for ordinary countries remains stable, the total cost of services in the visa centers of European countries that are part of the Schengen area will be higher.

According to the current Visa Code, the 5-year-old Schengen will be more accessible to those who have had a Schengen visa several times over the past 3 years and used it correctly.

In addition, those who will visit Europe for the first time will only be allowed to enter for the duration of the trip.

For more information, please visit https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/

News.Az

