Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Albania canceled

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 1, as part of the working visit of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama to Azerbaijan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Besart Kadia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Albania in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres and an exchange of views took place on opportunities for further development of relations.

At the end of the meeting, an “Agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general passports” was signed.

News.Az