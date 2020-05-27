Vladmir Zelensky sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the National Day of Azerbaijan - Republic Day.

The letter reads:

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Republic Day.

On this day, which is extremely important for every Azerbaijani, I would like to reaffirm Ukraine's unchanging position on maintaining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

On all topical issues, first of all, I value the traditional partnership between Kiev and Baku on the elimination of the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as strengthening the economic and humanitarian dimension of bilateral relations.

I am confident that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect and support.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and success in your responsible state activities and peace, tranquility, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

News.Az