Volvo recalls over 400,000 vehicles in US

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars has announced a recall of 413,151 vehicles in the United States due to a fault with the rearview camera system, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall applies to a number of Volvo models including the 2021 to 2025 XC40, as the rearview camera image may not display when the vehicle is placed in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy for the Volvo recall will be a software update conducted by a dealer or via over-the-air, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Volvo recall comes a week after peer and Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar recalled over 27,000 Polestar 2 vehicles in the U.S. due to a similar issue.

The Polestar 2, which is currently not available for orders in the U.S., was built on the same platform as some of Volvo's cars, stemming from a partnership between the automakers.

Volvo Cars on Wednesday also said it would cut 5% of the workforce at its Charleston plant in South Carolina in the U.S.

The company last month announced a restructuring of its American operations and a withdrawal of its earnings forecast due a hit from tariffs.

