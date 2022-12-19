Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2022 kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 8th international super tournament commemorating the late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Hashimov has kicked off in the capital city of Baku.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov hailed the achievements of the "Vugar Hashimov" club.

After Round 3, Uzbekistan`s Nodirbek Abdusattorov leads the tournament with 6 points. Azerbaijan`s Rauf Mammadov is runner-up with 5 points.

The tournament sees the participation of 10 chess players, including Azerbaijan`s Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Romanian Richard Rapport, Indian Dommaraju Gukesh, Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Chinese Wang Hao, Spanish Francisco Vallejo Pons and American Sam Shankland.

Organized by the Vugar Gashimov Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the tournament will run until December 24.

News.Az