War in Ukraine will end in 2025: Expectation

The Georgian government expects the fighting in Ukraine to end by mid-2025 at the latest, says Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, News.Az reports.

"There are various data that allow us to draw concrete logical conclusions. These are not verbal conversations. We think that it is more realistic that the war will end in January, at most in the middle of next year. Everything shows this, and we say this based on concrete data, not some intuition", - Kobakhidze said in an interview with "Rustavi 2" TV channel.

