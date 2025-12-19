Warner Bros shareholder open to revised Paramount bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Harris Associates, a top Warner Bros Discovery shareholder, says it is “very open” to a revised Paramount Skydance offer if the studio addresses deal concerns and provides a superior bid.

Warner Bros Discovery recently rejected Paramount’s $108.4 billion hostile takeover, citing misleading financing claims. Paramount and Netflix are competing to control Warner Bros’ studios, HBO Max, and major franchises like Harry Potter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az