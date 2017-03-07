Washington – a difficult partner for discussion: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington is a difficult partner for discussion, it does not always hear the other side, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

“However, Azerbaijan-US ties are quite strong. Azerbaijan enjoys cooperation with the US in the issue related to Afghanistan. Azerbaijan’s partnership with the US is developing quite successfully,” Mammadyarov said addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy on Tuesday, an APA correspondent reported from Moscow.

Mammadyarov expressed regret over US criticism on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan. “However, the US criticizes both Azerbaijan and Russia over the human rights situation. This is the rule of the [game],” he added.

As for Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union, the minister said: “Azerbaijan has its own vision of relations with the EU – it is a strategic partnership. Azerbaijan has begun to determine the level of its strategic partnership with the EU.”

News.Az

