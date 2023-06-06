Washington looking forward to hosting new round of Baku-Yerevan talks: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Deputy State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel has said that Washington is looking forward to hosting a new round of Baku-Yerevan talks.

He made the remarks at a regular briefing while answering the journalists' questions regarding the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports quoting the State Department website.

Patel was asked whether there will be any meeting in Washington next week besides the one between Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“I don’t have any specific dates to speak to, Alex, or offer a look ahead into the Secretary’s schedule. But yes, we look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. As you’ve heard me say before, direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The US is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well. But I don’t have anything else to offer on that” Patel added.

News.Az