Washington mayor issues proclamation on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

The proclamation reads: “Whereas, for 107 years, millions of Azerbaijanis around the world have observed May 28 as Azerbaijan Independence Day; and

Whereas, the year 2025 commemorates 34 years since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan;

and

Whereas, Azerbaijan is the first Muslim-majority nation to grant women equal rights with men, including the right to vote; and

Whereas, we are enormously enriched by the presence of the Embassy of Azerbaijan and by the Azerbaijani community's commitment to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice for all citizens:

Now, therefore, I, the Mayor of Washington, DC, do hereby proclaim May 28, 2025, as "Azerbaijan Independence Day" in Washington, DC.”

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/05/2-1748511120.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>